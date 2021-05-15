Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 114,603 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,699,403 shares in the company, valued at $169,274,215.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

PGEN opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

