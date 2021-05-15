Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%.

DTIL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 814,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.08.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $84,374.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,038,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,213,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,355 shares of company stock valued at $836,061. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

