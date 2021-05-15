Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$33.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up C$1.31 on Friday, reaching C$34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 144,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$14.00 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.1199995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

