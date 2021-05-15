Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Lowered to $16.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.16.

NYSE PVG opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $21,272,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 377.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 588,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 147.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 460,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

