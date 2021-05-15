Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.86, suggesting that its share price is 1,786% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -126.02% -213.18% -70.94% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $5.03 million 4.02 -$3.84 million N/A N/A Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

