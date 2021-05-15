Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.