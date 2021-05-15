Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progenity from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PROG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 638,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Progenity has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter worth $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 85.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progenity by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Progenity by 8.0% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

