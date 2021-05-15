ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRTY opened at $10.31 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $101.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

