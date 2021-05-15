Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PLX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

