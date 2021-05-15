Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Provident Financial to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

LON PFG opened at GBX 243.40 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 145.90 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. The stock has a market cap of £617.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.90.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

