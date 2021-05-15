Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PRYMY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

