PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.46.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,625. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

