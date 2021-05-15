Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Lowered by Analyst

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

