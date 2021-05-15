Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Issued By B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

DRNA stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,790,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

