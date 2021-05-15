Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,800 shares of company stock worth $4,453,064. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,173,000. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

