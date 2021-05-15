Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

