Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $14.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BHF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

BHF opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

