Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

