Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut by William Blair

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.99). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,460 shares of company stock worth $30,763,167 over the last 90 days. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

