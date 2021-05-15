Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

