Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $31.47 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after buying an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.