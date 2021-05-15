Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.