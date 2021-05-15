Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,616.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

