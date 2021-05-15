Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Increased by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

IPAR stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

