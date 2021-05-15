Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lowered by Analyst

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $29.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.