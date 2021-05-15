Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Myers Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $781.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

