Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Boosted by Analyst

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Macerich in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

