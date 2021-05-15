Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

