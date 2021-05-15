Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for VIZIO, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIZIO in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VZIO opened at $21.95 on Friday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,140,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,850,000.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

