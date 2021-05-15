Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.49. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.