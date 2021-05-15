Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for FibroGen, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FGEN opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

