Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Wedbush

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.