Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

CHH opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $68.85 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,492. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $2,632,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.