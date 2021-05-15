Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Decreased by Analyst

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

TSE:INE opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$32.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

