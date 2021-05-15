Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

NYSE GLOB opened at $214.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average is $208.44. Globant has a one year low of $117.39 and a one year high of $244.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Globant by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

