Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE UMH opened at $21.18 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $956.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 423 shares of company stock valued at $7,000. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 59,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

