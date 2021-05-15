Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Cut by Analyst

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.76 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $24,858,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,394,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

