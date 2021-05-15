Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of QTRX opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,048 shares of company stock worth $1,767,595 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

