QuickSwap (QUICK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.34 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $128.44 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $803.98 or 0.01616695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.00607992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00239823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004607 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01162855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01199165 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

