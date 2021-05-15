Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 million.

Qumu stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 101,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,591. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.