Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 378 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $175.83 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $105,175,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 185.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

