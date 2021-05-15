Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDWR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

