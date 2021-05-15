Raise (RAISE) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Raise has a total market cap of $148,430.36 and $2,628.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00089247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.01145710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00066446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00061031 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

