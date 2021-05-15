Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKUNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

