Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKUNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

