Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,730. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

