Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $502.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

