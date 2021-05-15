Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

