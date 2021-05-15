Raymond James Boosts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $115.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

