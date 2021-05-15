Raymond James Boosts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$63.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.20.

DND opened at C$41.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.78. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.34.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

