Raymond James Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $135.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

